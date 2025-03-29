At one point, with nine holes to go, Nakajima was seven shots ahead of the field but the dreaded 16th to 18th stretch exacted three strokes from the youngster whittling his winning margin down to four strokes. He’ll remember those three consecutive bogeys, and that’s not a bad thing. “These last three holes present high-risk and high-reward options. If you’re in the mix on the final day and need a stroke to win and you’re willing to take the risk then these can be pretty rewarding. But unless you really need that stroke to win the day, these holes are not to be tested," says Daroga, and adds, “...We’re clear that a winner on our course is someone whose mettle is tested here, and who can bring his best game to the fore on all four days."