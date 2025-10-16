The Peter Thomson-design Lodhi Course, always presents a bit of a riddle to those who haven’t encountered it before. “The first driver I’ll hit will be in Abu Dhabi," says McIlroy at a presser after the pro-am. Fans can only hope he gives in to temptation a few times during the week and doesn’t stick to that strategy. But you can’t blame him if he does; the landing areas at the already tight Lodhi course have been hemmed in even further. For those who haven’t played here before, the greens can be very deceiving. But everyone knows that you can’t overpower this course. You have to negotiate with it.