Golf tourism: A swinging good time
Anita Rao Kashi 11 min read 29 Nov 2024, 06:09 PM IST
SummaryGolf’s image as a starchy sport is undergoing a makeover as the tourism and hospitality industry adds everything from yoga to destination weddings to it
Till the other day, golf was somewhat elitist and therefore, eminently aspirational. Then the pandemic happened. Golf was perfectly poised for this new scenario: outdoors, wide open spaces and social distancing. Predictably, it was the one of the first sports to be allowed after lockdowns were lifted, and interest—on the upswing even before the virus unleashed chaos—surged. Soaring numbers coupled with revenge travel arising out of travel bans spurred golf tourism, combining the love of golf with vacationing. Make no mistake, golf is still quite niche, but is fast shedding its stuffy image.
