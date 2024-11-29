Golf tourism: A swinging good time

COMMERCE AT PLAY

Beyond the genteelness of the game, there is hard commerce at play. So it is easy to see why India in particular and Asia in general are keen to draw golfers. Numbers are hard to verify, but it is estimated that there are over 80 million golfers throughout the world; more than a third of these in North America. When courses freeze over for months on end, a significant portion are potential customers for Asia. In comparison, India is still a nascent market—the country has between 200,000 and 400,000 registered golfers, a number that could be higher since it doesn’t take into account casual golfers. According to the R&A Global Golf Participation Report for 2023, India had 175,000 registered golfers in 2022. The global average of unregistered golfers is generally taken as five times that of registered, by that estimate, there could be one-two million golfing enthusiasts in India. Considering golf is a sport of the affluent, this is an incredibly lucrative market.