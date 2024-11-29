Planning a golf vacation? Stunning greens across the world to tee off from

There’s no getting away from the home of golf: St Andrews in Scotland has always been and will be for all eternity, the ultimate golf pilgrimage. A bucket list of golf destinations has to begin from where it all began 600 years back: the Old Course. That hallowed home of golf, where King James IV dropped by the pro shop to pick up a new set of clubs in 1506, and where nature and wind were the only architects until Old Tom Morris created the current layout in the 19th century. It is not a golf course as much as it is a shrine. And sadly, that’s why you might have to wait over 18 months to get a game.