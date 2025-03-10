Why Google’s new Bengaluru office is built like a web of neighbourhoods
SummaryGoogle India’s new campus in Bengaluru focuses on sustainability and accessibility while living up to its name in design philosophy
When you see it from a distance, the new Google India campus on Bengaluru’s chaotic Outer Ring Road does look like the infinity symbol. With a curved, rounded structure, both in the outer walls of the building as well as the roof, the building creates an impression of the endless loop. In a sea of boxy, angular buildings, this one, named Ananta, which means the infinite, stands out for its gracious form; modern, minimal and striking at the same time.
We are inside Ananta for an introduction and tour of the building, which was launched recently. It is one of Google’s largest offices globally, complementing the company’s three other campuses in India, in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Mumbai. The office, spread over 1.6 million sq.ft, can comfortably accommodate 5,000 workers—to put that in perspective, Google currently has around 10,000 in India.