Why Google’s new Bengaluru office is built like a web of neighbourhoods

We are taken on a (rather desultory, I must admit) tour of the campus once the opening ceremony is complete. Walking outside, our attention is first drawn to the facade of the building made of electrochromic glass, which allows natural light into a building without glare or excessive heat. “The glass tints up based on the path of the sun during the day and regulates temperatures inside naturally," explains Lavanya M.K., general manager (real estate and workplace services) at Google India, who is leading the tour. She next takes us to the mini forest that lines the outer wall of the campus. Called Aranya, the green space is dotted with dome-like seating areas in Google’s distinct palette of primary colours and has a quiet and secluded walking path as well, where the temperature drops by a degree or two as we step into it from the hot Bengaluru sun.