‘Younger people have a different narrative on Israel now,’ says Joe Sacco
SummaryThe graphic novelist reflects on the evolving legacy of his work on Palestine and his need to respond to the violence there
Joe Sacco has been called the heir to Art Spiegelman (Maus) and his award shelf creaks under the weight of trophies (Eisner Award for Best Original Graphic Novel, Ridenhour Book Prize, American Book Award, etc.). But the scale of achievements casts no shadow on the man himself. When hordes of fans turned up at his brief appearances in two Delhi bookstores last month, the response surprised the 64-year-old Maltese-American graphic novelist. Wearing an unfaltering smile under a black fedora, he gracefully shook hands, signed copies and obliged selfie requests. Sacco is known around the world for his comics journalism, a genre unique enough even without his choice of subjects—the Bosnian War, indigenous North America, Israel-Palestine relations. For many Indians, his two graphic novels on Palestine—released in the 1990s and the aughts—were the first accessible and immersive reports from the region that did not conform to the existing media narrative. In the wake of the current violence, Palestine and Footnotes in Gaza have acquired another lease of life, informing a whole new generation about the history of a besieged people. Sacco speaks to Lounge about the current situation. Edited excerpts: