You’ve covered horrific stories of violence through your career and immersed yourself into these stories drawing them. How do you balance the demands of your work and your mental health?

Well, you should never think that I’m so experienced in all this that I’m not shocked. I never became inured to any of this stuff. It’s always unpleasant to see things, hear stories and draw them, especially to draw. Drawing is sometimes harder on you than being in the place, in the emotional toll it takes on you. The genocide in Gaza right now affects me like it affects everyone. It’s so horrific. There’s a part of me that really wants to turn away from it. Over decades of working with this sort of material I have recognised that because I haven’t become calloused to it, I want to shift away from it. ... For my own mental health, I do want to move away from it. But I should say that I have a pretty good home life, good friends, a couple of martinis over the weekend. There are ways everyone copes, and I’m lucky for the things that allow me to cope.