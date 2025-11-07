Grieving the loss of a personality in the age of algorithms
When a celebrity dies and social media is flooded with tributes, are we grieving the person or the version of ourselves we saw reflected through them?
When ad legend Piyush Pandey died last month, a catalogue of my interactions with him over eight years of reporting on the advertising industry resurfaced in memory. A tribute began forming in my head, almost reflexively. Then I paused to ask: Was I mourning Piyush Pandey, or memorialising the recognition he gave to my work? In the days that followed, I scrolled through social media and noticed how among the genuine outpouring of grief, many posts weren’t really about him, but about the experience of being acknowledged by him.