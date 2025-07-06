Travel: Hiking through Guatemala's active volcanoes
Nestled among active volcanoes, Antigua offers the perfect blend of thrilling adventure and relaxed escapes to spas and farm-to-table restaurants
Volcanoes spell danger for some, adventure for others. But for the people of the Central American nation of Guatemala, volcanoes are a part of life. Sitting south of Mexico, Guatemala is home to mountains, thick tropical forests and 37 volcanoes, of which three—Del Fuego, Pacaya and Santa Maria—are active. While there are impressive Mayan ruins (Tikal), beautiful lakes (Atitlan and Peten Itza) and hikes, one of Guatemala’s biggest attractions is getting up close and personal with active volcanoes. That’s what drew me to Antigua. And, as I found out, I wasn’t the only one who had this adventurous idea last Christmas when I tried booking a hike up the Acatenango and Del Fuego volcanoes.