Travel: Hiking through Guatemala's active volcanoes

The hike is divided into four phases. The first part to the base camp stretches roughly 7km. The second phase, which is optional, is from the base camp to the active volcano Del Fuego, the third one is to the rim of the dormant Acatenango volcano and the final hike is the descent back to the trailhead to take a bus back to Antigua. The toughest part of the hike comes right at the start as the trail climbs steeply and the loose gravel makes the ascent difficult. Add to the fact that you are still acclimatising to the altitude of 2,300 metres, where the trail begins. We took breaks after every 20 minutes till we stopped for lunch 90 minutes into the hike. Another hour of hiking brought us the first sight of Agua, its conical snout peeping through the clouds. This is also the furthest a car can go on the Acatenango trail.