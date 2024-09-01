How tourism is impacting picturesque Gurez
SummaryA spurt in the number of visitors is taking a toll on the valley's environment and culture
Located about 123km from Srinagar, and at an elevation of around 2,400m above sea level, Gurez is a picturesque valley close to the Line of Control. Surrounded by thick forest cover, mountains and expansive grazing lands with the Kishanganga river through it, the heavily militarised border area remains cut off for over six months from October due to heavy snowfall.
Gurez Valley was once part of the famous silk route. The people here identify as Dards, speak the Shina language and have ancestral connections with Astore and Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan. Until 2020, one needed a border permit to enter Gurez Valley from Bandipora district in Kashmir. Following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February 2021, hundreds of tourists have been arriving here every summer, changing the unique character of the valley.
For a place with an estimated population of over 50,000, around 100,000 tourists have visited Gurez Valley so far this year, according to official data. This is up from a mere 3,000 in 2021-22 and 50,000 in 2023. Until a few years ago, locals largely lived off the land with agriculture and livestock rearing being the main sources of livelihood. While Gurez’s residents—long cut off from the rest of the country by both politics and geography—welcome tourists for the economic opportunities they bring, they have also seen it’s impact on their culture and environment.