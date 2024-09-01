How tourism is impacting picturesque Gurez

For a place with an estimated population of over 50,000, around 100,000 tourists have visited Gurez Valley so far this year, according to official data. This is up from a mere 3,000 in 2021-22 and 50,000 in 2023. Until a few years ago, locals largely lived off the land with agriculture and livestock rearing being the main sources of livelihood. While Gurez’s residents—long cut off from the rest of the country by both politics and geography—welcome tourists for the economic opportunities they bring, they have also seen it’s impact on their culture and environment.