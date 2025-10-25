Saturday Feeling: Ghosts, horror and all things spooky

If you have any association with hill towns, you’re likely to have grown up with stories that send shivers down the spine. In Coonoor, where I spent most of my childhood summer holidays and still consider “home" (if that term ever really applies to any place), there’s a large bungalow on the edge of the sharply curving Orange Grove Road that’s been falling to pieces slowly over the last three decades. Despite the rush for real estate, no one has the courage to buy it because it’s inhabited by the spirit of a local woman abandoned by a British officer. She’s generally benevolent and appears to young, uncommitted men—passersby who’ve had a few too many at the nearby Coonoor Club have reported seeing her try to hitch a lift to Wellington Cantonment, where the rascally officer is said to have lived—unless anyone enters her home.

Maybe it’s the shifting mists, moody weather and narrow paths to nowhere that fire up the imagination, but hill towns love their ghost stories. Even in the plains, there’s no escape from ghostly tales—my father still talks about the ghoul that had taken up residence in the moringa tree in his grandfather’s backyard in Tirupur, identified only by the red glow of its beedis among the branches at night. My terrifyingly rational grandmother, too, tended to sheepishly agree that moringa trees were unnecessarily welcoming of pisaasis, as manic ghouls and banshees are known in Telugu. We ate meals in fear of an unspecified type of spectre grabbing us, unfinished plate and all (this was clearly a lie since I rarely finished my food and haven’t been gobbled up by a ghost).

Given this abundance of “real" ghosts in my childhood, it’s easy to understand why horror holds no thrill for me. Yet, spooks, phantoms and things that thrive in the shadows are the mainstay of our stories ahead of Halloween. We go on a ghost walk, explore horror anime and cosmic dread, and meet content creators who specialize in the paranormal.

Nothing animates the imagination like horror—not only is the creator building a whole new world, we also have to participate to make these flights of fancy truly chilling. It’s probably also the philosophical aspect of facing fear, manifesting courage, and choosing to walk down Orange Grove Road or leave the dreaded aubergine on the plate, instead of wavering and complying, that makes horror so appealing. So, enjoy our take on thrills and chills, along with our other writing—reviews, opinion, reportage and ideas.

View Full Image Spooks, phantoms and things that thrive in the shadows are the mainstay of our stories ahead of Halloween.

