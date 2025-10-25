Saturday Feeling: Ghosts, horror and all things spooky

If you have any association with hill towns, you’re likely to have grown up with stories that send shivers down the spine. In Coonoor, where I spent most of my childhood summer holidays and still consider “home" (if that term ever really applies to any place), there’s a large bungalow on the edge of the sharply curving Orange Grove Road that’s been falling to pieces slowly over the last three decades. Despite the rush for real estate, no one has the courage to buy it because it’s inhabited by the spirit of a local woman abandoned by a British officer. She’s generally benevolent and appears to young, uncommitted men—passersby who’ve had a few too many at the nearby Coonoor Club have reported seeing her try to hitch a lift to Wellington Cantonment, where the rascally officer is said to have lived—unless anyone enters her home.