The pure magic of handwritten letters
SummaryIn a digital world, Gen Z and Alpha go analogue, taking to slow communication with inland letters, postcards and other creative missives
Last July, Zahir Mirza sent his pre-teen, Ayaan, to Sahyadri School in Maharashtra, where access to phones is limited and students are encouraged to write letters. Mirza, a professor of visual communication and design thinking at Sir JJ School of Arts in Mumbai, started sending illustrated letters to his son. The topics range from reminiscences about their holidays, educational subjects with water-coloured drawings, explaining phrases like rabbit hole and recounting cricket matches with detailed portraits of players. Even the envelope has a small illustration. According to Mirza, “It makes the postman happy." As one would imagine, these letters are a rage with his son’s friends too. Ayaan responds to the letters with simple notes, giving updates about his school life.
One day, when Mirza was visiting his son, he was told the principal, Rajesh Santhanam, wanted to see him. Fearing his son was in trouble, he was surprised when Santhanam said, “Mr Mirza, this is unfair. You have not written a letter to me as yet." A few weeks later, Santhanam received two illustrated letters addressed to him.
There is something profound about receiving and sending letters. It’s a tangible memory, a document frozen in time and the act of writing demands the kind of human involvement that WhatsApp messages don’t offer. In a world steeped in digital communication, the act of writing a missive is inherently human. It starts with selecting the right paper, ink colour, penning down thoughts, sealing the envelope and then dropping it into a postbox.