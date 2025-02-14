The pure magic of handwritten letters

It is this power of empathetic communication that mental health professionals and theatre practitioners are attempting to harness. Pooja Jain, senior therapist and founder of the counselling business Safe Spaces in Pune, sends letters to her clients. “Letter writing is a narrative practice in therapy. They offer me an opportunity to reconnect with my clients in between sessions. A lot of times after our meetings, they leave with curiosity and questions that they could have missed, and even I am left with the yearning to know more about them. Letters are a way to extend these sessions and document these answers or ask questions. People witness their emotions, especially the messy ones, differently on paper. Also, it gives them the agency to express themselves in a way that wouldn’t have been possible during a session because they were listening to their therapist," she says.