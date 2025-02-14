The unbeatable warmth of love letters
SummaryTexts, emails and DMs have made it easy to send a message to a beloved, but few things can beat the thrill of getting an old-fashioned, handwritten letter from a loved one
More than two decades ago when she was in college in Nagpur, Kusum Rohra, now 44 and mother to a nine-year-old living in Bengaluru, wrote letters to her then boyfriend every day. It was a difficult year for her, away from her parents in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. “There were no mobile phones and STD calls cost a bomb. Since I wasn’t into watching TV and didn’t have many friends in the new place, every evening I wrote letters until dinner, and sometimes late into the night," she says.
Usually, she wrote about her days—a song she’d enjoyed listening to, a book she’d read. “It was almost like a journal," Rohra remembers. “There was one particularly long letter I wrote in which I summarised Erich Segals’ Love Story." The postman came in four-five times every week, carrying words back and forth. “When I left Nagpur, my cousins, with whom I was living, joked that the postman must think that the owners of the house have changed," she says.
It wasn’t hearts and roses all the way. One day someone opened one of her letters and everything tumbled out in the open. But young love usually finds a way. “So, we began to write to each other in pig Latin," Rohra says. It involved a somewhat complicated rule of moving around and adding letters to each word, but what’s a little wordsmithing when you are in your 20s and in love?