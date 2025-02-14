The unbeatable warmth of love letters

“The beauty of those days was we remembered everything differently," Kaur says. “Today, if you want to recall what you did two years ago, you’d have to go back into your phone and trawl through photographs to check if there is a record." How likely is any of us to take that trouble? But flipping through a family album with our loved ones about a vanished past? There is a certain charm in the idea—a sense of connection and discovery that only those who have known life beyond the grip of digital communication will be able to appreciate.