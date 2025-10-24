I went for an evening walk with Delhi’s djinns
Delhi is full of cemeteries, tombs and mahals where even non-believers concede they’ve had eerie encounters
"The spot you are standing on is where many people say they’ve felt a presence," my tour guide, Ilma Saifi, says softly. Without waiting to hear what she says next, I dash towards a large group of cheerful tourists, standing a few metres away, admiring the 16th century Mughal complex we are in.
I don’t believe in ghosts, but if you are in a location that’s been on several Most Haunted Places of Delhi lists, it’s easy to get a little creeped out. Tucked away in a quiet corner of the sprawling 200-acre Mehrauli Archaeological Park, the red sandstone complex houses the Jamali Kamali mosque and mausoleum, named for Jamali, a Sufi saint and poet, who is interred beside what many believe is his male lover. It is the starting point of my “Mehrauli Haunted Walk", put together by a city-based heritage group.
Jamali, or Shaikh Fazlu’llah, lived during the Lodi and early Mughal period and was believed to possess supernatural powers. There’s no information available on Kamali. Some say he’s an angel, some a ghost, others a djinn. Most agree Jamali and Kamali were close, since they lie next to each other in marble graves locked inside a chamber. Visitors and residents claim to have experienced sudden chills, heard whispers or felt someone standing close to them inside the mosque, inscribed with Jamali’s poems.