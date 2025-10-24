I went for an evening walk with Delhi’s djinns

“In the stories told about djinn in contemporary Delhi, long-lived djinn act as transmitters of authority and blessings, connecting human beings centuries and millennia apart in time," he writes, explaining how people have long been looking towards djinns for calm and peace, especially after Partition and Emergency. “In traditional theological understandings, human saints were rooted to their graves, embedded in a landscape that their presence made sacred. The violence of Partition and the policies of the post-colonial state uprooted both the living and the dead, disrupting the intricate tapestry of sacrality and memory that connected the communities to the local landscape. The stories told about the djinn-saints at Feroz Shah Kotla emphasise mobility rather than rootedness. In a city increasingly defined by mobility, perhaps mobile djinn seem more relatable than the rooted human saints."