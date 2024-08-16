Lounge
Healthy ageing: A three-step plan to live longer
Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 8 min read 16 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryYes, there’s a lot of hype around ‘longevity programmes’ and anti-ageing treatments, but there is no replacement for sleep, diet and exercise to live longer
It took two personal tragedies for Prashant Desai, 54, to adopt a healthier lifestyle. “I’d lost my father to a heart attack when I was a kid, but losing my brother to a heart attack in 2014, when he was only 35, was a jolt," the Mumbai-based entrepreneur recalls. That loss pushed Desai to seek solutions for leading a healthier life. The motivation came from the acute responsibility he felt for his daughter and his niece. “As a child growing up without a father, my early years were rather painful and I didn’t want the girls to experience that," he says. Soon, Desai’s pursuit turned into a passion that upended his life—in a good way.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less