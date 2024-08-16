Healthy ageing: A three-step plan to live longer

Early this year, the smart-tech-enabled healthcare platform GOQii released its annual India Fit report. Titled Thriving at any Age: The Blueprint for Healthy Longevity, the report threw up a mixed bag of results based on a survey of six million users — from teens to 60+ living across 16 cities— of the app. While stress and lifestyle diseases like diabetes and high BP continue to be major causes of concern, a positive change was a drop in the percentage of overweight people (those with a BMI between 25 to 29.9), from 43% in 2021 to 38% in 2023. Health and wellness behaviours in India are evolving, says Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO of GOQii. “There is increased health consciousness among those in their 20s and 30, who are now adopting preventive measures earlier in life. And individuals in their 30s-50s are planning for a healthy old age by maintaining active lifestyles."