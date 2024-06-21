Saving water is an alarm call we must heed every day

The year was 2021. Covid had tied us to our homes; naturally, this imbued us with a great thirst to look outside them. The heat was tremendous in May that year. I looked out of my window on a hot afternoon, eyes latching onto the place where drops of water dribbled from the AC. A little Purple sunbird was perched upside-down near the water, grasping the edge of the machine, taking in one drop at a time. Patiently, the sunbird waited to drink his fill. In Maharashtra, a friend reported seeing a Purple-rumped sunbird doing the same. Those silver droplets of water—otherwise wastewater for us—constituted a lifeline for the birds. And during covid’s second wave, people too thirsted for reliable sources of water. Those who drank from large canisters of mineral water had spotty delivery. For over two years, people could not get their water filtration systems serviced. I remember a Wi-Fi serviceman passing our gate, complaining that service-people—the men and women who help with plumbing, AC cooling, RO servicing, Wi-Fi maintenance, etc.—were being lured into houses with active infections. Everything was unfair, upside down, crooked. Households scrambled to make do with whatever the little ecosystem of the house could spare—RO waste water was collected, AC water was fed to the plants.