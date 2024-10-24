Who owns the conservation narrative?
SummaryIt takes a village to protect a species or a lake as the campaign to create the the Greater Hesaraghatta Conservation Reserve in Karnataka shows. Conservationists spend decades saving nature but rarely claim credit
Recently, conservationists in Bengaluru had a huge win. The State Board of Wildlife, headed by the Karnataka chief minister, approved a proposal to deem 5,010 acre of grasslands, about 25km outside the city, as the Greater Hesaraghatta Conservation Reserve (GHCR). This was after successive chief ministers over a decade had rejected the proposal. Conservationists quietly rejoiced and waited for the official order.
A week after the news broke on 7 October, filmmaker Amoghavarsha J.S. posted an Instagram reel about his role in saving the Hesaraghatta grasslands. As a storyteller with over one lakh followers, Amoghavarsha said he was simply “sharing his happiness" at the news. There was one problem: Many felt the filmmaker, whose role had been minimal, was hijacking a conservation story that had involved an entire community and they hadn’t been credited or tagged. It brings up the question: Who owns the conservation narrative?
Siddharth Goenka, a former member of the Karnataka State Wildlife Board, says the proposal to give Hesaraghatta a Conservation Reserve (CR) status came from three petitioners in 2013: Hesaraghatta resident and photographer Mahesh Bhat, the late Ramki Sreenivasan, and Seshadri K.S., fellow-in-residence at Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (Atree).
I am not a conservationist but I am a birder. For the 1,500-strong community of naturalists, amateur and professional, in Bengaluru, visiting Hesaraghatta is a weekend ritual. Grasslands are a refuge for many species including birds, insects and small mammals. This particular grassland is a catchment area as well. “The Hesaraghatta grasslands and Hesaraghatta lake have the potential to become to Bengaluru what the Catskill Mountains are to New York City," Goenka tells Lounge. “The Catskills supply all of New York’s drinking water. Giving Hesaraghatta a Conservation Reserve status is the first step in that direction."