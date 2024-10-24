Who owns the conservation narrative?

To me, the joy of conservation is that it gives meaning to life. Today, when the beautiful European roller migrates into Hesaraghatta, the conservationists can smile, knowing they played a role in the bird’s having access to these grasslands. When conservationists win, they don’t get on a pulpit and broadcast. They cross their fingers. The thought process is this: When you are fighting to preserve a grassland, you have to work with the government. You cannot antagonise anyone. You dare not claim credit because, in the end, you need for the government to own the project lest they reverse their order. Drawing attention to your own efforts is a luxury that conservationists subsume in the pursuit of a higher cause.