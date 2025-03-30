It’s never too late to learn lessons about exams
SummaryEven twenty-five years later, exam panic persists, a stark reminder that adulthood offers no cheat codes
I am studying for exams. Don’t ask. My friends with children are largely enjoying a brief reprieve from their offspring’s high school exam schedule that lasts roughly a whole Jurassic period. Other friends are on a WhatsApp group celebrating the 25th year since we were released with a bachelor’s degree into the world. Meanwhile I am studying for exams. A month into studying, it occurred to me that 25 years down the line, I am no better at studying for exams than I ever was. I have timetables, notes and piles of texts. I have sample papers. I have panicked text chains with seniors. I have seniors who are like, “it will be totally fine, babe" while I am like, “yeah, for you, maybe" while pretending to smile and agree. Like that old Tantra T-shirt used to say, it’s very “deja moo"—the feeling you have met this cow before.