It’s never too late to learn lessons about exams

That feeling came back vividly to me last week when I was doggedly making my way through my schedule, my notes, my sample questions. I had recently given gratuitous aunty advice to a friend’s son who was preparing for his class X exams about scheduling and planning his study sessions. I was in charge of my education unlike when I had calculus and accounts and Hindi. Then a friend asked in passing whether I had a plan to answer a certain question. As soon as she said it, I was shocked—at an IBRD level—at myself. It was the most obvious and likely question to appear in the exams. I should have anticipated it. Why hadn’t I? I had checked out so many books the previous day from the university library that the young guy at the desk joked (only half-joked) that I should have brought a shopping cart. In Mahabharat, Arjuna saw only the eye of the bird in his examination. I somehow had been taking notes about the tree that the bird was sitting on. In the words of Cher Horowitz (Clueless), a heroine from my brief and wondrous life before calculus, “It all boiled down to one inevitable conclusion, I was just totally clueless."