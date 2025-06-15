From the Himalaya to Bodh Gaya: How Indian, Nepalese and Tibetan Buddhists travelled down the ages
Amish Raj Mulmi 11 min read 15 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Throughout the history of the spread of Buddhism to Tibet from India, Buddhist masters and pilgrims have travelled between India, Nepal and Tibet using ancient Himalaya trails. These are their stories
“For nine days and nine nights the snow fell", the 11th century Tibetan siddha Milarepa wrote on his way to Kailash-Mansarovar. The snowflakes were as big as a “flock of wool", floating like birds in the sky. Animals could find no food on the snow-clad slopes of the Himalaya, and even “the jaws of beasts of prey were stiffened together" in the snowstorm. “In such fearsome circumstances this strange fate befell me, Milarepa. There were these three: the snowstorm driving down from on high, the icy blast of mid-winter, and the cotton cloth which, the sage Mila, wore".
