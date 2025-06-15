The absence of women from all such itineraries of the past did not mean they did not travel and go on pilgrimages. Very few women could read and write, and the men hindered those who wanted to. When the 17th century Buddhist nun Orgyan Chokyi asked her master to write down “a few words on my joys and sufferings", she was told, “There is no reason to write a liberation tale for you—a woman… Be silent!’ Orgyan, from the Dolpo region of Nepal, felt humiliated. “If I knew how to write, I would have reason to write of my joys and sufferings." But as she neared death, the formidable woman that she was, she learnt how to write. “The impediment of not being able to write disappeared, and I wrote." Orgyan Chokyi wrote about her pilgrimages to Kathmandu and Kailash, and the disappointment she felt when her master did not let her travel to the hidden land of Sikkim. “My eyes shed many tears."