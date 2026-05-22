Stepping softly in the melting Himalaya: How climate change is making trekking and climbing more dangerous

If 2025 was a bad year for Ladakh, August was a catastrophic month—a combination of climate change and a rare weather phenomenon resulted in a deluge. The merging of western disturbances from the Mediterranean and the Indian monsoon resulted in 80.2mm of rain in Ladakh through the month, leading to flash floods, soil erosion and widespread damage to infrastructure, like bridges.
Flights in and out of Leh faced prolonged disruptions through the month, with regions cut off for days on end. For context, Ladakh, which falls in the rain shadow of the main Himalayan Range, has an arid climate and next to no summer precipitation, with the mean average rainfall for August being a mere 4.8mm. The rain last year was about 20 times over normal.
Ladakh has witnessed severe summer downpours before, but almost entirely in the form of intense cloudbursts. What differentiated the August rain from incidents in 2006, 2010 and 2016 was that this wasn’t a single or two-day downpour, but steady rain that lasted through the month.
Caught in the unseasonal rain were tourists, especially trekking groups attempting various popular trails across Ladakh, including along the valley of the Markha river, a tributary of the Zanskar. The Markha Valley trek, which winds up the riverside and crosses the Kongmaru La towards Hemis, is considered an easy hike and a great introduction to Ladakh’s unique environment. For Sujoy Das, who was leading a group for his Kolkata-based trekking outfit South Col Expeditions, it turned out to be a nightmare.
STRANDED IN THE DELUGE
“It’s a standard seven-day trek, nothing fancy nor very difficult. We started out from Leh on 23 August, drove to Chilling (the point where the Markha joins the Zanskar) and then on a jeepable track to the village of Skiu,” says Das, 65, who occasionally writes on the Himalaya for Lounge. The trek proper starts from there, but by then a steady downpour had begun. “This wasn’t the rain we are used to in Ladakh. It rained non-stop for the next 72 hours,” he says.
Soon, the Markha had swelled, making river crossings nerve-racking, even as the water began to encroach on the trail itself. A wooden bridge collapsed just after the party had crossed it, and one of the pack ponies fell in the river. Thankfully, it managed to swim to shore. “What would have been a 4-5-hour walk became a 9-hour one. We limped into Markha village late in the evening.”
Meanwhile, it kept raining, and the river kept rising to the extent that it was impossible to sleep in the tents. The party had to take refuge in one of the village homestays to stay dry, but once inside, the mud roof started leaking. The trekking party decided to wait out the next day in the village. While the rain continued, heavy snowfall began in the upper reaches of the valley.
“We met a few teams returning down the valley. They had headed up earlier, but they had been unable to cross the pass. So, on the third day I decided that we should also go back. To push on in this situation was not advisable,” says Das. The decision to quit the trek was a wise one, but that didn’t make the retreat any easier. The rain had slackened a bit, and the conditions were easing up, but as the party made its way downriver, they were faced with a picture of utter devastation. The trail that they had walked up a couple of days earlier was now largely destroyed, with big landslides and rock falls all along the valley.
The group slowly navigated this dangerous terrain to reach Skiu, but found that large portions of the jeep track too had been wiped out. This meant another two days’ trudge through heavy mud and landslide zones, until they reached a point where a vehicle could come and pick them up. The group had navigated seven landslides between Skiu and Chilling alone, walking 45km down from Markha village to extricate themselves. Das jokes that they did complete the seven days of the trek, just not the way that he had planned. “I have been leading treks in Ladakh since 2007, and I had never seen anything like this.”