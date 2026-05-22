Stepping softly in the melting Himalaya: How climate change is making trekking and climbing more dangerous

Because the Himalaya is a dynamic terrain that is being made more dangerous by climate change. As Mukherjee says, both hikers and trekking operators must invest in high-grade tents and other essential equipment and training, and none of that comes cheap. “Experiencing the great outdoors, for most Indians, is a luxury. Most of us don’t get enough to eat, how can we go from there to expensive high-altitude adventures?” he wonders. “We have always considered Himalayan peaks to be deities, and therefore the range was never a field of conquest. But all of a sudden, there is a growing number of people who want to ‘conquer’ Himalayan routes and peaks and be rewarded and recognised for it. You’re approaching the mountains all wrong. Just like in life, if you claim to love someone, you will first have to get to know them better.”