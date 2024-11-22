Exploring Hindu identity

You survey a vast body of eclectic sources to trace the hardening of the concept of Hinduism, from pre-colonial times to its present-day iteration as Hindutva. What were some of the inflection points in this process?

Hinduism, as I see it, took form as an overarching religious and cultural framework in the Puranic period. The Puranas reflect a desire to marry the local with the pan-Indian, though neither with any streamlined consistency nor a desire to bracket it under an all-encompassing term. Yet something was underway. The encounter with Islam—and Islamic power—leads to some hardening of this framework. But here again, it was more an impulse towards unity, not its actualisation. Into the modern period, however, that impulse grew more concrete, not least because technology like printing, better communication, etc., infused new value into broad-based identities. But, as I show in the book, the presence of the Other in the form of European rule and the missionary was critical to producing a sharper political alertness among Hindus. Remarkably, Hindu thinkers appropriated many of the strategies and concepts weaponised by their rivals. To an extent, the Puranas reflect this too—as the Puranic system co-opted all kinds of cults, it too had absorbed diverse attributes. This dexterity is why Hinduism at different times seems to wear different faces. I do not believe, as some have argued, that Hinduism is a recent “invention". What I argue is that modernity led to the re-invention of something older. Communities, after all, form and re-form themselves in response to historical dynamics. This is true of other religious identities as well, including Christianity.