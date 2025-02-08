The inconvenient ‘public women’ of history

While not all devadasis lived such confident lives and many did indeed face pressure to commit to a form of sex work, the memorandum was not terribly off the mark. Even in the north, there was a courtesan culture that could not be reduced to merely sexual elements. These were women who identified as artists and poets; indeed, they possessed vast resources, which is why during events such as the 1857 rebellion, many courtesans were able to aid the Indian fighters (and were punished for it by the British with the confiscation of their property). In an earlier period, a tawaif-turned-princess like Begum Samru led armies and won titles from the Mughal emperor, holding her own for decades as a single woman in a world of men.