India is one of our most important markets, says H&M global CEO Daniel Ervér
The H&M group CEO Daniel Ervér on the brand completing 10 years in the Indian market, using digital twins in fashion, and the big challenge of sustainability
One of the striking corners at the revamped H&M store in Noida’s DLF Mall of India is the fitting area. It’s designed like a walk-in closet with a long, white rectangular bench in the middle, surrounded by changing rooms to enhance the shopping experience. And if you’re struggling to make a decision about that shirt or jacket, there are digital screens throughout the 3,395 sq. m. store, offering styling tips for each garment.
“There’s fierce competition in being a transactional retailer, and that’s not our unique strength. We don’t just want to sell clothes," says Daniel Ervér, 44, the Stockholm-based chief executive officer of the Swedish multinational fast-fashion retailer H&M Group, who was in Delhi to inaugurate the store last month as part of the brand’s 10-year celebrations in India. “We want to inspire the customer by offering global trends and suggest ways to interpret them so that the customer can dress the way they wish to. The customer needs curation; there’s an abundance of choice (in the market)."
If you’ve bought fast-fashion items in the past decade, then the odds are at least one is from H&M. It is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and its total revenue for FY24 was SEK (Swedish Kronar) 234 billion. What has worked in favour of H&M, available online and in 4,100-plus stores across 50 countries (66 in 30 Indian cities), is the accessible price points for clothes and accessories that are fit for everyday and special occasions. For instance, a double-breasted blazer like the brown one Ervér was wearing when we met is available on H&M for ₹1,999, ₹5,999 and ₹7,999, depending on the fabric, embellishments and length.
The brand, founded in Stockholm in 1947, entered India a decade ago. Zara, the other big fashion retailer, from Spain, had arrived in the country five years prior, with a store in Delhi, creating an appetite for trendy clothes that were global in design. At the time, a few homegrown retailers sold ready-to-wear fashion, including Westside (started in 1998). By the time H&M came, the fashion revolution was in full swing—consumers were hungry for trends, driven by spending power and social media exposure.