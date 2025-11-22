India is one of our most important markets, says H&M global CEO Daniel Ervér

To explain, he offers the H&M ideation process as an example. They scan fashion shows, red carpets, social media trends and “monitor things that we think will become trends—we can do all this by AI. But we still need a point of view that makes us different, so then we look at our own design library. That’s one area of creation." The other area is using AI to produce marketing and communication material and imagery. For instance, they have partnered with agencies to develop digital twins of models “so that they can be scaled in the way you do digital imagery and digital content creation. The models will own the right to how their (digital) bodies are used. It has received criticism in the industry, but we are trying to be as responsible as possible."