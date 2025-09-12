Navigating urban love: The hidden costs of hobosexuality

One Sunday evening in Bengaluru, Rohit Nair, a 28-year-old IT professional, sat at his dining table staring at the rent receipt. For the past eight months, he had been paying it on his own. His partner, who had moved in after just six weeks of dating, had stopped contributing. “He’d say things like, ‘I’ll pitch in once work stabilises’ or ‘You earn more than me anyway,’" Nair recalls. “At first, I brushed it off as temporary. But I began to realise this was the arrangement. I wasn’t his partner, I was his provider."

He is not alone in facing this predicament. What initially feels like romance or intimacy can reveal itself to be a pragmatic arrangement: a roof, shared bills, a way to reduce the expenses of urban life. Psychologists and therapists call this “urban hobosexuality", a phenomenon where relationships are entered into, not primarily for love, but for housing or financial security.

While some call it opportunism, experts stress that it’s a symptom of urban pressures such as soaring rents, precarious employment, loneliness, and the silence around money in Indian relationships. While these arrangements can begin as survival strategies, they frequently create unhealthy power dynamics that leave one partner emotionally and financially drained.

“High rents, unstable jobs, long commutes—these are not just inconveniences, they’re shaping how people approach relationships," says Meghna Singhal, a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and parenting educator from Bengaluru. “When urban living itself creates a scarcity mindset, people start seeing relationships less as a choice and more as a lifeline." Singhal notes that while cohabitation and financial pooling can be adaptive, they also carry risks. “It’s okay for a relationship to ease financial stress. But it has to be conscious. If it’s driven only by circumstances, it erodes intimacy. The danger is when the relationship is no longer chosen, but endured."

Akanksha Sailendra Das, consultant clinical psychologist at Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, points out that many who pursue such relationships carry underlying emotional wounds. “Urban hobosexuality is rarely just materialistic. It ties into deeper issues such as fear of abandonment, low self-esteem, unresolved trauma," she explains. “When intimacy is used to cover up financial dependence, the relationship feels hollow. It may meet practical needs, but emotional ones remain unfulfilled, which breeds dissatisfaction and mental health concerns." For instance, a young professional in Mumbai earning ₹70,000 a month may still struggle to afford rent alone in Bandra or Lower Parel, where shared apartments often start at ₹30,000- ₹40,000. Add student loans, uncertain job contracts, and isolation in a city far from family, and the appeal of “splitting life costs with someone you like" becomes clear.

Bengaluru-based designer Jeet Sanghavi, 32, describes his experience as a “slow bleed." His partner moved in after weeks, citing long commutes and rent struggles. At first, it felt romantic with late-night cooking, waking up together, and the sense of partnership. But soon, rent and bills were one-sided. “I told myself I was supporting her through a rough patch. But deep down, I felt exploited." Singhal calls this a classic warning sign. “Exploitative attachment often hides behind urgency. There’s accelerated cohabitation, financial secrecy, avoidance of accountability. And because it’s framed as romance...people don’t always recognise the red flags," she says.

For Sanghavi, the impact was not just financial but also psychological. “I started questioning my judgement. The self-doubt stayed long after she left." For Mumbai-based content creator Priya Vaya, 26, the red flags were subtler. Her partner was attentive, caring and eager to move in quickly. But as time went on, his affection came with conditions. “I asked him to split bills, he’d guilt-trip me. He’d say, ‘I spend all my time with you, isn’t that enough?’ He’d avoid conversations about money altogether."

Das explains: “Partners who enter relationships for financial convenience often avoid responsibility. They camouflage their intentions during the honeymoon phase with love bombing, lavish attention, constant affection, but over time disengage from key aspects like bills, future planning, or emotional investment". For Vaya, the relationship left her drained. “I realised I was giving more than I was receiving. By the end, I felt depleted."

Arjun Khanna, 28, an aspiring actor in Mumbai, admits he benefitted from hobosexuality. Struggling to pay rent, he moved in with his girlfriend. “Honestly, I loved her. But I also needed a place to stay. I justified it to myself as partnership, but I was depending on her more than I should have." He recalls that while small conversations about money happened, they never truly sat down to work out contributions or boundaries. “I think both of us knew the imbalance was there, but we never addressed it directly and that silence became its own strain."

This mirrors what Singhal calls the “protective strategy" of survival. “Sometimes, what looks like exploitation is actually adaptation. For people with insecure childhoods or no family safety nets, partnership feels like the only shield against instability. It’s not always malicious, but without conscious dialogue, it strains intimacy". Eventually, Khanna’s relationship ended.

Unlike the West, where prenups and open conversations about money are normalised, Indian couples often avoid such discussions. “Money talk is seen as unromantic, even taboo. So people move in together without clarifying bills, chores, or long-term expectations," says Singhal. Das adds, “In India, cohabitation itself is still stigmatised. Couples are juggling social judgement, family pressure, and financial strain. This makes it harder to set boundaries or acknowledge transactional dynamics. In the West, both partners may mutually agree to such arrangements. Here, it’s often unspoken, which creates fertile ground for exploitation."

The cost of such relationships is not just financial, but also psychological. “At first, a person may feel confused: torn between the affection they receive and the sense of being used," explains Singhal. “Over time, this breeds anxiety, self-doubt, and exhaustion. The erosion of self-trust, constantly wondering, ‘Did I ignore the signs?’, can be more damaging than the financial strain". Das says that exploited partners often turn blame inward. “They may feel guilty, seek intimacy outside the relationship, or blame themselves for ruining it, not realising their partner was never fully invested. Over time, this dependency shrinks autonomy and erodes boundaries."

Clinically, therapists report seeing lowered self-esteem, depressive symptoms, even trauma responses. “A simple question helps," says Singhal. “Does this relationship expand my sense of security and choice, or does it shrink it? Genuine intimacy expands your world. Exploitation narrows it." To protect themselves, Das suggests couples have “pre-cohabitation conversations" about bills, chores, and expectations. “It’s not unromantic, it’s essential," she says. “Compatibility includes financial and ideological values, not just affection".

WATCH OUT FOR THESE RED FLAGS

Rushed cohabitation: Pressure to move in quickly, framed as romance but rooted in convenience.

Financial secrecy: Avoiding conversations about money, bills, long-term planning or accountability.

Love bombing: Overwhelming affection early on, followed by withdrawal and disengagement.

Mismatch between words and actions: Promises of support that never translate into behaviour.

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.

