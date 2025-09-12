Navigating urban love: The hidden costs of hobosexuality
Divya Naik 6 min read 12 Sept 2025, 12:30 pm IST
Summary
High rents, unstable jobs and long commutes are driving people to enter into relationships, not for love, but housing or financial security. Therapists are terming this phenomenon ‘urban hobosexuality’
One Sunday evening in Bengaluru, Rohit Nair, a 28-year-old IT professional, sat at his dining table staring at the rent receipt. For the past eight months, he had been paying it on his own. His partner, who had moved in after just six weeks of dating, had stopped contributing. “He’d say things like, ‘I’ll pitch in once work stabilises’ or ‘You earn more than me anyway,’" Nair recalls. “At first, I brushed it off as temporary. But I began to realise this was the arrangement. I wasn’t his partner, I was his provider."
