Navigating urban love: The hidden costs of hobosexuality

Arjun Khanna, 28, an aspiring actor in Mumbai, admits he benefitted from hobosexuality. Struggling to pay rent, he moved in with his girlfriend. “Honestly, I loved her. But I also needed a place to stay. I justified it to myself as partnership, but I was depending on her more than I should have." He recalls that while small conversations about money happened, they never truly sat down to work out contributions or boundaries. “I think both of us knew the imbalance was there, but we never addressed it directly and that silence became its own strain."