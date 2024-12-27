2024: Indian hockey's year of resurgence
SummaryIndian hockey’s 2024 was marked by triumph and transition with the men’s team winning Olympic bronze and the women’s team rebounding from a dismal start
Go hard, boys, go hard!"
P.R. Sreejesh’s booming voice cut right through the heavy beats of the Punjabi hip-hop song blaring through the speakers of the spacious, well-equipped gym at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Then Sreejesh strode to a bar loaded with 80 kilos worth of plates to rep some fierce deadlifts with perfect form, earning a roar of approval from the 20-odd players of the Indian hockey team at the gym.
Sreejesh smiled—a trademark ear-to-ear grin that has lit up Indian hockey for nearly two decades.
“Don’t go by the smile," he said. “It’s just a few months to the Paris Olympics, so what we are doing right now is giving everything we have to ensure we are absolutely ready. Today I was out on the turf for almost four hours in the heat. Now I’m in the gym. It’s non-stop…all the way to the Olympics!"