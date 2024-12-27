2024: Indian hockey's year of resurgence

It was not just the medal, but the way in which it was won that made this a special year for the Indian men’s team. The Tokyo bronze was achieved against the odds; India was an unfancied team at the nadir of a 41-year-long slide (the gap since India won an Olympic medal before Tokyo), effecting a great coup. In Paris, India took to the Astroturf like they belonged among the world’s best. After a couple of tentative games, India were visibly as good as defending champions Belgium (who they lost to narrowly), beat Australia, their bogey team, for the first time since the 1972 Games, held on to their lead playing with just 10 men for most of the match against a Great Britain team operating at their peak, and lost to Germany in the semi-final in a game that could have gone either way, despite being deprived of the services of Amit Rohidas, the team’s defensive stalwart. Every match the Indian team played was a thriller.