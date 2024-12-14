Meet Indian hockey's next gen drag flick champions
SummaryYoung hockey stars Deepika Kumari and Araijeet Singh Hundal combine self-belief, enviable skills and mental training to put India on top
Over the past few weeks, Indian hockey has enjoyed two success stories with a similar storyline, threaded by a common link.
At the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in November, India were favourites as defending champions. The final stood goalless at half-time, until Deepika Kumari smashed home the winner to hand India a 1-0 win against China. Then, during the final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup last week, the score read 3-3 at the end of the third quarter against Pakistan. Having scored twice earlier in the game, Araijeet Singh Hundal stepped up in the final quarter with two more goals to help India defend their title.