Straight out of Jharkhand: Salima Tete's journey to become India hockey captain
SummaryIn the tribal village of Barkichapar in Jharkhand, people have always played hockey. In the Arjuna Award winning India captain Salima Tete, the village has its first national star
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The mahua trees are in bloom. Everywhere across this landscape—rocky undulations carpeted with tough grass, dotted with small, dense groves of bamboo and the scraggly canopies of mahua trees, there is the messy profusion of pink flowers. This is a busy time for villagers here, in the tribal lands in the district of Simdega, roughly 150km from Ranchi in Jharkhand.
The mahua flowers bloom for a single day and fall, leaving a rich carpet of pink and pale green around the base of the trees. The flowers are highly coveted—fermented and distilled into the local drink of the same name—and most villagers are busy collecting them. A sweet, almost sickly smell permeates the air. The fragrance of the mahua attracts not just humans but also goats, cows, bears, bats, all manner of birds, deer, and monkeys.