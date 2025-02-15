Straight out of Jharkhand: Salima Tete's journey to become India hockey captain

Hockey historian Nikhilesh Bhattacharya, who teaches English at Birpara College in West Bengal, says that one of the first reported instances of hockey in the tribal belt of India comes from 1895 (just a few decades after the modern game was developed in the public schools of England), when a Reverend E.H. Whitley brought a team from the Ranchi Mission to play at the inaugural Beighton Cup competition in Calcutta (the world’s oldest known hockey tournament). The Statesman reported that a large number of spectators turned up to see this oddity: “Except for the captain, the Rev E.H. Whitley, the Ranchee team is composed of native Christians, all of whom played without shoes or guards."