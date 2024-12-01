A new beginning for hockey legend Sreejesh
SummaryFollowing his retirement, the Olympics medalist says he has had to change his ‘imagination as a player’ in his new role as coach
When P.R. Sreejesh announced his retirement after India won its (and his) second consecutive bronze medal in hockey at the Olympics in Paris in August, he had visualised what life off field would be like.
While he was considering coaching as a long-term option, he wanted to take a break after over two decades of playing hockey, starting with the junior Indian team. He thought he would join office, as a joint director in the Kerala government’s department of general and higher education, and work as a “normal employee" while spending quality time with his family.