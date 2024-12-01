A new beginning for hockey legend Sreejesh

It’s one of the reasons he would not suggest to young players that they become goalkeepers, but will encourage them should they choose to do so. “It (the desire) should come from your side. You are the one who will stand in front of (the post), will get all the hits, the bruises and fractures. If I force them, they should not feel they are suffering because of me. If they do it because of me, that’s not 100% commitment."