How to manage holiday hangovers at work
Lasting impressions from a holiday can help achieve a better work-life balance and make post-vacation syndrome less stressful
Viraj Kapadia, who takes a weeklong vacation every six months, recently returned from a hiking holiday in Meghalaya. The Lonavala-based architect is an associate at Localground, a Pune-based architecture practice, his daily office commute taking 3-4 hours. After a holiday, the 29-year-old finds it challenging to transition back to work mode. “I wish I could feel more excited about working after a break, but it is difficult to get back to work and commuting," he says. While he may be unenthused initially, easing back into his schedule and regular weekend hikes help him readjust and switch off periodically.
It’s common to experience holiday hangovers. Temporary feelings of anxiety, dread, sadness and listlessness are indicative of post-vacation syndrome. Besides getting time to rest, time away from work also provides an opportunity to reflect, break old habits, and to include some of these insights and practices when we return to our regular schedules. But it can be challenging, after some initial enthusiasm, to sustain better habits—like less screentime, quality sleep, a better diet, more movement—that one might have adopted during a break. How do you stay committed to your holiday gains when back to hectic office schedules? It’s not impossible. Various professionals share how they manage their return to work after a holiday.