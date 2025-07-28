How to manage holiday hangovers at work

But our resolve is often weakened once our hectic schedules take over. It does not, however, have to be an “all-or-nothing" scenario. “I usually start strong, telling myself I’ll keep up the long walks, the no-screen time before bed, or the sense of calm I felt. But once work picks up, most of that slips pretty quickly," says Goel. The key for him is setting small, realistic boundaries—like no work after a certain hour, or keeping weekends free—and sticking to them. He also tries not to be too hard on himself if he slips up on some of his healthy habits, choosing to pick one or two small things to sustain, rather than replicating the whole vacation vibe. Like stepping out for some fresh air during the day or being more intentional about taking breaks. “It’s not perfect, but even a little bit helps keep that post-holiday feeling alive a bit longer."