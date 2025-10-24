Turning chills to clicks: For these content creators horror is serious business
Forget late-night ghost stories—content creators are turning India’s folklore into popular, professionally made digital content
At 15, an age when he should have been reading comics, Divay Agarwal, the co-founder of YouTube horror channel Khooni Monday, was visiting some of Delhi’s notorious haunted sites. The trigger, he says, was an inexplicable incident that happened to him. “We had an intimidating peepal tree opposite my home (in Delhi) and for some reason, I’d hallucinate that there were things in that tree. But the incident that still sends chills down my spine was when I was standing on my neighbour’s terrace one night, their jhoola just untangled and fell all by itself. I have no explanation for how that happened till date."