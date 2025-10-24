Turning chills to clicks: For these content creators horror is serious business

Agarwal is busy organising the second edition of HorrorCon, a two-day event being held in Delhi on 25-26 October, that brings lovers of horror stories together with creators and filmmakers. “It’s the second edition but we are going big this time," Agarwal says. Along with story-telling sessions and a horror cosplay, the event will also be hosting a horror short film competition. Shenoy has plans to launch new merchandise and host a Ramsay Horror Film Festival soon. Shenoy believes that horror content will always be popular. He says, “For fans of the genre, horror is catharsis, an extremely potent way to vent our emotions out. Which is why you have more people jumping on the band wagon to cash in on it."