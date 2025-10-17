A 38-year-old female client says she’s feeling overwhelmed by coordinating the logistics of the two pre-Diwali parties she’s hosting. “I’m having sleepless nights thinking about how much is to be done, despite having staff and knowing what exactly to do." A 29-year-old male client is nervous as his parents will be spending the Diwali week with him. “I’m glad I get to spend this occasion with them, but I’m also anxious. They will comment on how I have put on weight, how my child doesn’t eat enough and then they will have the television on at a loud volume."

While both clients value spending time with friends and family, they also described anticipatory anxiety, dread and a sense of losing control when preparing for social gatherings, hosting events, or accommodating house guests. Therapy sessions before any festive season are often filled with what can be understood in the context of “hosting fatigue" and “guest stress syndrome". These terms are not a diagnosis; they offer a vocabulary that can help us understand the stress of hosting and family dynamics.

My experience in therapy is that women are more likely to bring this up and worry about how it’s impacting their overall well-being. When people experience such stress, it shows up in the form of overthinking small details and spending ages replaying various scenarios in their head. A friend told me that when her family is coming over, the planning exhausts her because she wants it to be perfect for everyone. She spends days thinking about it so much that often when the guests are around, she doesn’t end up eating much. The pattern of overthinking is often fuelled by an ineffective, irrational belief that everything needs to be perfect.

